OG cast members noticeably absent from Selling Sunset’s season 7 promo

Has Heather Rae Young officially left Selling Sunset?

The real-estate agent is noticeably absent from the promo image for season 7 of the Netflix series, leading fans to believe she’s no longer a part of the show.

One fan commented, “omg where is heather,” while another wrote, “Where is hardworking @theheatherraeelmoussa 😢😢😢.”

Fans have also pointed out that Davina Potratz is missing from the promo image too.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Heather addressed her absence from the photo on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself alongside the new cast image, she wrote: “Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗 You may see me in a few episodes….. 💁🏼‍♀️.”

In the comment section, Davina poked fun at her absence too by commenting: “You and me both 🤣🔥.”

Earlier this year, Heather admitted she hadn’t been “called back” to film Season 7 of Selling Sunset after her maternity leave.

In March, she told E! News: “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back.”

“It’s been a little frustrating. So, not sure what’s been going on.”

The 36-year-old, who has been a cast member on the show since the first season, previously told fans that she filmed “a little bit” for the upcoming season before going on maternity leave.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on November 3rd.