Ofcom receive THOUSANDS of complaints about Love Island’s Movie Night and Pie challenge

Ofcom has revealed they’ve received nearly 3,000 complaints about Love Island’s Movie Night and Pie challenge.

According to the media watchdog, 2,481 people complained about Sunday night’s episode of the show – which aired scenes from Movie Night.

They listed the reasoning as being “related to alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants”.

The following day, viewers saw the contestants take part in the Snog Marry Pie challenge.

A further 413 complaints were made to Ofcom about this episode due to the “alleged bullying and misogynistic behaviour from some of the male contestants”.

On July 17, one viewer tweeted: “me complaining to ofcom about the men on love island.”

That same night, another tweeted: “hot girls send ofcom complaints after tonight’s love island episode.”

me complaining to ofcom about the men on love island #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5KWEkzH221 — maya (@maya_552) July 17, 2022

Ofcom workers when they find out it's movie night #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cidjoXZ3Xr — Ana 🇭🇷 (@dzegerinec) July 15, 2022

me typing in ofcom dot com because enough is enough #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/c8qtNcgvV4 — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 19, 2022

hot girls send ofcom complaints after tonight’s love island episode — ruth (@kagiyamas) July 17, 2022

@itv2 @LoveIsland @Ofcom SORT OUT THESE MISOGYNISTIC BULLIES OF MEN. GET THEM OF MY SCREEN. #LoveIsland — r a c h a e l (@RachaelMoyle) July 19, 2022

