Oasis ‘saddened and shocked’ after man tragically dies at Wembley Stadium concert

Oasis have said they are “saddened and shocked” after a man tragically died at their Wembley Stadium concert over the weekend.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have expressed their “sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved” along with their bandmates.

According to the Metropolitan Police, at approximately 10.20 p.m., officers on duty at the stadium, along with venue medics and the London Ambulance Service, responded to complaints of an injury.

The statement continued: “A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

According to reports, the man fell from the stadium’s upper tier.

Metropolitan Police said: “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.”

As scheduled, Oasis gave the last performance of their five-night engagement at Wembley on Sunday night.

Addressing fans at the stadium, singer Liam said: “This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight, but who are here if you know what I mean, and aren’t they looking lovely. Live Forever.”

Oasis support act Richard Ashcroft paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “I was shocked to hear of the death of one of the audience last night, sending my love to the family and friends.”

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said: “Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”