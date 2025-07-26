Oasis pay emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during Wembley Stadium concert

At one of Oasis’s performances at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday, Liam and Noel Gallagher paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Only a few weeks after performing live for the last time with Black Sabbath, the music icon, also known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76.

In front of a massive picture of Ozzy, the brothers sang Rock ‘N’ Roll Star as a show of gratitude for the renowned rock star.

In a viral clip from the concert, Liam said: “I want to dedicate this next one to Ozzy Osbourne, Rock ‘N’ Roll Star.”

The Black Sabbath frontman sadly died at the age of 76 on Tuesday at his home in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by his beloved family.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

The sweet tribute comes after plans to celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s life were revealed.

According to The Sun, a host of stars are now hoping to pay their respects to Ozzy at a service in Birmingham, ahead of a smaller private funeral.

A source told the outlet: “There are conversations about a celebration of his life in Birmingham, the city that meant so much to him.

“Artists like Yungblud, who was seen by Ozzy as a musician who could carry on the mantle of what he started all those years ago, is expected to have a role in it.

“There are hundreds of big names who will want to pay their respects and celebrate his life and legacy, as well as thousands of fans who would line the streets to say goodbye.”