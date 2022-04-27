Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs reveals he’s been diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The 56-year-old, who was a founding member of the band, will be taking a break from playing with Liam Gallagher as he undergoes treatment.

He wrote on Twitter: “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while.”

“I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

“I’ll keep you posted on how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band.”

“Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going. I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Liam Gallagher tweeted in response to the news: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x”.

Paul and Liam first started playing together in the band The Rain, which Liam suggested be renamed Oasis.

Paul left the band in 1999 but has continued to work with Liam over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on his solo projects.

