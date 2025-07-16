Oasis ‘flooded with big money’ to play major festivals next year following success of reunion tour

Oasis have reportedly been “flooded with big money” to play major festivals next year following the success of their reunion tour.

Liam and Noel Gallagher kicked off their Oasis reunion tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK, earlier this month to more than 75,000 fans.

The show marked the first time the brothers appeared live on stage together in 16 years as they made a start to their sold-out Oasis Live ’25 tour.

According to The Sun, the huge success has meant their teams have been receiving requests for the duo to play big shows, including Coachella and Benicassim.

An insider told the publication: “If fans thought Oasis were busy, they should see the offers their teams are fielding behind the scenes.”

“None of the bids are being accepted at the moment. They’re just being stacked up to be discussed at a later date. The focus for Oasis is this tour, and so far it’s been a phenomenal success.”

They added: “Any decisions about future performances are a long way off — but some of them look incredibly tempting.”

It follows reports that Oasis fans without tickets attempted to “storm Heaton Park” last week as the band began the first of their five-night run there.

With video showing metal fence panels on the ground, it has been said that police had to step in when individuals tried to enter the sold-out event.

The brothers’ hometown of Manchester hosted a sold-out performance for 80,000 people.

According to Manchester Evening News, an eyewitness claimed that “around 50 people” had tried to “rush” one of the entrances to the gig area.

The police later issued a statement to MEN, confirming that “no one made it through to the concert area.”

Last week, Noel, 58, and Liam, 52, made history by performing together on stage for the first time in 16 years in front of almost 75,000 fans.

The next night, to the applause of their devoted admirers, the once-warring siblings waltzed onto the stage hand in hand, demonstrating once and for all that they have set aside their disagreements.