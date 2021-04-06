Normal People star Paul Mescal spotted in Donegal ahead of upcoming Irish thriller

The actor will star alongside The Crown's Tom Burke in the flick

Paul Mescal has been spotted jogging in Donegal.

The Kildare native rose to fame last year following the success of the hit drama series Normal People, in which he played Connell Waldron.

The actor was spotted by a fan in Glencolumbkille, where it is understood he is filming his upcoming flick ‘Bring Them Down’.

An eyewitness told the Donegal Daily: “I nearly crashed the car. I watched Normal People a few times so I suppose you can say I’m a bit of a fan.”

“I had heard he was due in Donegal but I certainly didn’t expect to see him out jogging in Glencolmcille.”

“The only disappointment was that he wasn’t wearing the O’Neills shorts. But it wasn’t that much of a disappointment to be honest,” she added, referencing Paul’s infamous GAA shorts get-up.

Paul will star alongside Tom Burke, who plays Derek “Dazzle” Jennings in The Crown, in ‘Bring Them Down’ – a thriller set in the West Of Ireland.

According to Deadline, the film follows an Irish shepherd who is drawn into violent conflict with a neighbouring farm when his sheep are massacred by unknown men.