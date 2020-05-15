Normal People star Paul Mescal shares his delight – after famous singer praises his hidden talent

The Kildare native has received a lot of praise since he made his TV debut earlier this month

Paul Mescal has shared his delight, after Sia complimented a video of him singing a rendition of her song Chandelier.

The 24-year-old posted a cover of the pop star’s 2014 hit on his Instagram account last week.

The Grammy-nominated singer saw the footage and later shared it on her own page, and explained that she was a big fan of Paul.

“I’m watching Normal People right now and you’re incredible in it,” she wrote.

“And now this!” she added. “Congratulations and hope to meet one day!”

“This is crazy thank you so much ❤️,” Paul responded.

Sia may have decided to watch Normal People, after her pal Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was watching it on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Normal People, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, has received rave reviews worldwide since it debuted earlier this month.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The next two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

