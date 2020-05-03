Normal People star Paul Mescal reveals he LIED to BBC producers to get the role

The Irish actor is shooting to stardom thanks to the new show

He’s winning the hearts of the people worldwide thanks to his role in the critically acclaimed Normal People – but actor Paul Mescal has said he “fibbed” his way into landing the role.

The Kildare star, who plays Connell Waldron in the series, has admitted he “lied” to BBC producers during the audition phase.

During the show Paul’s character Connell is often seen driving, but he actually couldn’t drive before landing the role of a lifetime.

“My agent was like ‘we are not losing this job over you not being able to drive so I’ll tell production that you can and, in the meantime, you can go off and rattle through as many lessons as you can’,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

The little white lie was worth it as now Paul, 24, is tipped to become the next big star in Hollywood.

Paul graduated from the Lir Academy in Dublin in 2017, and has now been signed by top Hollywood acting agency CAA – who represent stars like George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

This weekend Paul was a guest on the Late Late Show, where he talked about the controversial reaction to the show’s sex scenes, in Ireland.

