Normal People star Paul Mescal reveals he can’t wait to start dating after lockdown

"If lockdown ever happens again I'm making sure that I'm married"

Paul Mescal has revealed that he can’t wait to start dating after lockdown.

The 24-year-old rose to fame earlier this month, for his portrayal of Connell in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Paul admitted that despite his newfound celebrity status, he doesn’t think that it will affect his dating life.

Speaking on the I’m Grand Mam podcast, Paul told hosts PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey: “I’m really looking forward to dating.”

“I’m trying not to think of it being weird because I think, we’ve been in lockdown for f***ing months and I’ve had no opportunity to meet somebody new, or be remotely intimate with anybody.”

“I’m at the point now where I want to get married and settle down, you know that hysterical thing? If lockdown ever happens again I’m making sure that I’m married,” he confessed.

The Kildare native also explained that he doesn’t want people to see him as his on-screen character Connell.

“I’m not Connell, I’m totally different to him,” he commented.

“Maybe what’s sexy about Connell is he’s that kind of classic back footed, aloof, smart… I’m definitely not back footed or aloof.”

“It was kind of fun at the start, I was like ‘Oh, this is mad, people think that Connell’s sexy.’ A weird thing has crept in where people DM and there’s a feeling that maybe there’s an anticipation that I’m him.”

“This is for the record: if anyone ever dates me, I am not Connell and nor do I want to be him,” he added.

