Normal People star Paul Mescal reacts after Gucci release GAA-inspired shorts

Who knew GAA shorts could be so stylish!

Normal People star Paul Mescal has shared his delighted after Gucci released a pair of GAA-inspired shorts.

O’Neills have been inundated with orders over the past few weeks, after Paul made their shorts famous in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Designer label Gucci have since released a similar pair of high-fashion shorts, which retail at €550.

After spotting Gucci’s new shorts on social media, writer Roisin Ingle shared a photo of them on Twitter, and wrote: “Hope they sent you a pair @mescal_paul @lennyabrahamson #NormalShorts.”

I mean I certainly would not say no 😂 — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) June 9, 2020

Paul then replied: “I mean I certainly would not say no 😂”

The news comes after Paul was branded a “surprise style icon” by GQ magazine, after he was spotted wearing his Maynooth GAA shorts in London on numerous occasions.

They wrote: “This summer’s biggest shorts trend is shorts so short, floaty and, well, alarmingly breathable that they might as well be your boxers.”

“Paul Mescal, the hunky alabaster actor from across the Irish Sea, is the surprise style icon of the lockdown summer.”