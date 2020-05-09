Normal People star Paul Mescal addresses possibility of the show returning for a second season

Fans are already begging for another season

Normal People star Paul Mescal has addressed the possibility of the show returning for a second season.

The BBC series, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, has gone down a hit with viewers ever since it debuted earlier this month.

The entire season was made available to stream on Hulu and the BBC iPlayer, which means fans are already begging for a second season.

During an interview on BBC Radio 6, Paul was asked whether he could be set to reprise his role as Connell in another season.

Paul replied: “I don’t know, if there is, we haven’t heard anything about it.”

Meanwhile, the show’s producers haven’t ruled out the possibility – as they said it could happen in the future.

Element Pictures boss Ed Guiney told The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re not thinking about a second season at the moment. Maybe in the future at some point in time.”

“What we are doing is the same team is adapting ‘Conversations With Friends’, which is Sally’s first book. Obviously it is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it’s also quite different.”

“We’re actively developing that and executive producer and director Lenny Abrahamson going to direct the opening episodes of that again, and that’s very exciting and a lovely thing to be working on during the lockdown,” he added.

Normal People, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, has received rave reviews worldwide since it debuted earlier this month.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The next two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

