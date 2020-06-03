Normal People star India Mullen fuels rumours she’s dating Paul Mescal

The pair are currently living together in London

Normal People star India Mullen has fuelled rumours she’s dating Paul Mescal.

The co-stars were romantically linked last month, after The Sun reported that they’re currently living together in London.

During an interview with Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1 this week, India was questioned about their relationship status – but she didn’t give anything away.

India, who played Peggy in Normal People, said: “Do you know what, I can’t be commenting on Paul’s personal life on the radio now Ray, we will have to get him back on to talk to him about it…”

“I’m back in London now, so the three of us – myself, Paul and our friend Oisin – are all together in this bizarre reality now.”

When asked how she’s coping with paparazzi snapping photos of them in recent weeks, India said: “It has been really surreal but it is nice we are all sort of in contact between ourselves.”

“It is definitely really strange, and i’m new to it, but it is social media culture but this is definitely magnified, it is weird.”

“But for me I’m not somebody who takes to that attention very easily, i’m a bit of a technophobe to be honest, so I guess I’m lucky in that way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Mullen (@indiamullen) on Jan 7, 2020 at 12:18pm PST

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.