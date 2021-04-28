Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones shares heartwarming reaction to BAFTA nomination

Daisy Edgar-Jones has reacted to her BAFTA TV nomination in the sweetest way.

The British actress was nominated alongside Paul Mescal today, for their respective roles in Normal People.

The series, adapted from a novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, scooped seven nominations in total.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Daisy shared a photo of her and Paul filming the popular drama, as she expressed her excitement over the nods.

She wrote: “Oh my goodness I can’t believe it!!!! Thank you so much @bafta I am so proud of our show and this special team of people.”

“7 BAFTA noms?!! There aren’t enough words to describe how lucky I feel to have met and worked with you all.”

“Sally Rooney puts it best I think in the final chapter for what you all and this story has done for me…”

The 22-year-old then shared a quote from the last chapter of Normal People, which reads: “He brought her goodness like a gift and now it belongs to her. Meanwhile his life opens out before him in all directions at once.”

“They’ve done a lot of good for each other. Really, she thinks, really. People can really change one another. You should go, she says. I’ll always be here. You know that.”

Aside from Daisy and Paul’s Best Actress/Actor nods, the show’s directer Lenny Abrahamson was nominated in the Best Director: Fiction category.

Normal People was also nominated in the Mini-Series category – going up against Adult Material, I May Destroy You and Small Axe.

The series has received rave reviews since it premiered on BBC last May.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.