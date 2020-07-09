Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals plans to reunite with Paul Mescal

The pair have stayed in contact during the Coronavirus lockdown

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed that will be celebrating the show’s success with her co-star Paul Mescal.

The pair, who play Connell and Marianne in the popular Irish drama, were praised for their on-screen performances in the series.

Daisy admitted that she and the 24-year-old have stayed in constant contact during the Coronavirus lockdown, but they are “desperate” to meet up and celebrate properly.

“I’ve seen so much of Paul Mescal, but it’s been via Zoom,” she told Vogue.

“And we’re desperate to celebrate together after going through the whole filming process as a team.”

“It’s odd not to be able to experience this part of the process together, but we can’t wait to hang out with all our friends from the show.”

The 22-year-old explained that promotional events were cancelled for the series due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s hard to differentiate between the strangeness for me specifically and the strangeness for everyone,” she stated.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen after everything (hopefully) goes back to normal.”

“We went to the PGA Awards, but we weren’t able to do anything around the promotion of the show, and I am really excited to experience some of that,” she added.

The news comes after Normal People received three nominations at this year’s TV Choice Awards in the UK earlier this week.

The 12-part series has been nominated for Best New Drama, and Paul and Daisy have both received Best Actor/Best Actress nods.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.