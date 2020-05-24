Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals how her boyfriend reacted to THOSE sex scenes

The actress admitted she was worried about the explicit scenes

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals how her boyfriend reacted to THOSE...

They have been praised for their authenticity and raw emotion, but the sex scenes in Normal People may not have been that comfortable for everyone to watch.

Daisy Edgar-Jones who plays Mairanne in the series, has opened up about how her boyfriend reacted to the scenes.

The UK actress is dating Game of Thrones star Tom Varey, and admitted she was “relieved” that he liked the show.

“My boyfriend actually, he was amazing because what a tricky thing to watch. He loves the series, thank goodness.

“That’s something I’m very relieved about,” she told the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast.

“But, there was a moment in episode six where he was like: ‘This is a bit weird. Oh, this is weird!’ And we all have to acknowledge that it was a bit weird, and then it was fine.”

The show has won worldwide praise, with viewers loving the intense connection between Daisy and her co-star Paul Mescal.

Daisy, 21, admitted she was very proud of their intimate connection on screen.

“One of the things I’m most proud of, of the whole series, is that aspect of equality between Paul and I, and is the representation of intimacy between Marianne and Connell.

“Because I remember, before the show actually aired I had a few, kind of, nasty comments on my Instagram, because it was talked a lot about in the press that there was quite a lot of raunchy scenes, so to speak,” she admitted.

“I think it’s because those scenes are done so beautifully by Lenny and by Hetty, who directed the second block… and by all the creatives. I’m so proud of them.”

