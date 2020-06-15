Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about her relationship with Paul Mescal

The actress said she feels "lucky" to have met him

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed that she feels “lucky” to have met Paul Mescal.

The actors, who play Connell and Marianne in the popular Irish drama, were praised for their on-screen chemistry – and it seems the pair are good friends off-screen as well.

Daisy admitted that Paul is a “wonderful person” when she discussed their relationship.

“I feel very lucky to have met Paul through this process,” she expressed in an interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title Porter.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful person and a very giving actor.”

“He’ll be a friend for life.”

The 22-year-old also spoke about her portrayal of Marianne in the 12-part series and how rewarding it was for her to play such a complex character.

“It’s really fun to play a woman who is incredibly flawed and complicated and isn’t just there to giggle along to whatever the man says,” she continued.

“(She) has a strong mind and puts on lots of different masks as the show goes on.”

”There’s the idea that Marianne knows her mind and floors, Connell, a lot in conversation, therefore arguably she has the power in conversation.”

‘But when it comes to intimacy, she feels empowered by the way she feels so open and vulnerable to him. That was a really interesting thing to explore,” she added.

Paul has since responded to his co-star’s interview by sharing a photo of her on the cover of the publication on his Instagram story.

“My pal is cooler than yours,” the 24-year-old captioned the post.

The news comes after the actress opened up about her battle with hypochondria last month.

