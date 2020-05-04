Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones is dating this Game of Thrones actor

She is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars of TV thanks to Normal People. and it seems the life of Daisy Edgar-Jones won’t be so normal anymore.

The British actress has been already been papped with her Game of Thrones beau – during lockdown in London.

Daisy, 21, who plays Marianne in the BBC drama, was pictured hand in hand with actor Tom Varey, 29.

Tom is best known for playing Cley Cerwyn in the worldwide hit HBO show.

Mail Online has published photos of the pair together, with Daisy looking casual in an oversized jacket, blue jeans, and a blue polo neck jumper.

The actress went for a paired back look, going makeup-free, and wearing her hair pulled back into a messy bun, and accessorising with small gold hoop earrings.

Her boyfriend, meanwhile, wore Addidas pants and a Nike hoodie, as the pair enjoyed a walk together.

Normal People, the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s critically acclaimed book, has become an international hit during lockdown.

While it caused a stir in Ireland for the very real sex scenes, most viewers have been applauding the take on young love and enjoying the emotional rollercoaster.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast we are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes. And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.