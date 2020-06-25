The special will give us a glimpse into the couple's future

Normal People special will show Connell and Marianne decades later

Ever wonder what happened to Connell and Marianne after the hit show Normal People ended?

The show’s stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones will return to our screens tomorrow night for RTÉ Does Comic Relief in a two-part special.

And according to Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis, the special will give viewers a glimpse into the couple’s future – forty years on.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Richard said: “There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now.”

“I promise you, these are two very special bits. It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made.”

He also hinted at a special guest appearance by adding: “I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful.”

The 12-part-series, adapted from Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, ended with Connell set to move to New York – while Marianne stayed home in Ireland.

“I mean, one of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen,” Richard Curtis previously admitted.

“I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed a sort of little extra special into the world of Normal People.”

RTÉ Does Comic Relief will air on RTÉ One tomorrow night at 8pm, raising emergency funds for Ireland’s charity sector.

It promises “showbiz reunions and comedy sketches with unexpected celebrity collaborations, live studio performances, lip-syncs, dance and sport challenges and much more.”

