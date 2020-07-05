Normal People sequel may not be released until 2025

Normal People fans could be waiting until 2025 to get another series.

Fans all over the world, including the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, have begged for another season, but it looks like it is a long way away just yet.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne in the show, admitted that she would love to return, but the characters would most likely be in their thirties.

“The open ending is kind of perfect. That’s what life is like, you never know what’s around the corner,” she explained.

“I quite like that I don’t know where they are and that we don’t have to say goodbye to them.

“But at the same time, I guess I would be curious to see where they go, maybe in their next stage of life, maybe in their early 30s or even later.”

Referring to writer Sally Rooney, she added: “I would like to see what that would bring but I guess it’s up to Sally and what she wants to do.”

And series director Lenny Abrahamson has said he would also like to revisit the show when the characters are older. Admitting it could be in the year 2025.

“We’ve talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them.

“But apart from just general musings over a drink, there have been no concrete discussions,” he explained.

“As Sally says, the book stops where it stops because it feels right.

“But, I have a sneaking thing in the back of my head that if everybody was willing, and if the stars aligned, I’d love to revisit them in five years and find out what happened, where they are,” he admitted.