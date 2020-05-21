Normal People producers issue takedown notice to Pornhub – after sex scenes appear on the website

Bosses have said it's "deeply disrespectful to the actors involved"

The producers of Normal People were forced to contact x-rated site Pornhub, after sex scenes from the show appeared on the website.

According to Variety, a 22-minute compilation of the show’s racy sex scenes was shared on the adult website last week, but the video has since been taken down after a removal request was issued.

Executive producer of the series, Ed Guiney, told the website: “We’re hugely disappointed that excerpts from the series of Normal People have been used in this way.”

“It’s both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it’s deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team.”

“We have taken appropriate steps to require that the content be removed from the platform with immediate effect,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Pornhub Corey Price told the outlet: “Pornhub is fully compliant with the law. We respect all copyright requests and as soon as we become aware of the existence of these types of videos on our site, we have them removed.”

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received rave reviews since it premiered earlier this month.

However, the show’s intimate sex scenes have been a hot topic as of late – and they even caused a massive debate on RTÉ’s Liveline.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The next two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

