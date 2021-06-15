The awards show takes place next month

Normal People lands fifteen nominations at the 2021 IFTA Awards

The nominations for the 2021 Irish Film & Television Awards have been announced.

The virtual awards show will take place on Sunday, July 4.

Normal People leads the nominations with a whopping 15 nods, including Best Drama and Best Cinematography.

Kildare native Paul Mescal is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Connell Waldron in the series, while Desmond Eastwood and Fionn O’Shea are up for Best Supporting Actor.

Cork native Sarah Greene has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, playing Connell’s mother Lorraine in the show.

Coming-of-age comedy Dating Amber received eight nominations, and the drama Herself received four.

The Oscar-nominated animated adventure movie Wolfwalkers has been nominated three times, including for Best Film.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Film Categories

Best Film

Broken Law

Dating Amber

Herself

Vivarium

Wildfire

Wolfwalkers

Director Film

Cathy Brady – Wildfire

David Freyne – Dating Amber

Lorcan Finnegan – Vivarium

Paddy Slattery – Broken Law

Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart – Wolfwalkers

Script Film

Cathy Brady – Wildfire

Clare Dunne & Malcolm Campbell – Herself

David Freyne – Dating Amber

Paddy Slattery – Broken Law

Will Collins – Wolfwalkers

Lead Actor Film

Ciarán Hinds – The Man in the Hat

Fionn O’Shea – Dating Amber

Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies Man

Moe Dunford – Knuckledust

Tristan Heanue – Broken Law

Lead Actress Film

Clare Dunne – Herself

Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Lola Petticrew – Dating Amber

Nika McGuigan – Wildfire

Nora-Jane Noone – Wildfire

Supporting Actor Film

Barry Ward – Dating Amber

Brian Gleeson – Death of a Ladies Man

Colm Meaney – Pixie

Conleth Hill – Herself

Ned Dennehy – Undergods

Supporting Actress Film

Ally Ní Chiaráin – Broken Law

Kathy Kiera Clarke – A Bend in the River

Molly McCann – Herself

Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber

Drama Categories

Best Drama

Blood Season 2

Dead Still

Line of Duty Season 6

Normal People

Smother

Vikings Season 6

Director Drama

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Dearbhla Walsh – Fargo

Imogen Murphy – Dead Still

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People

Steve St. Leger – Vikings Season 6

Script Drama

Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson – The Salisbury Poisonings

John Morton – Dead Still

Kate O’Riordan – Smother

Lisa McGee – The Deceived

Sally Rooney – Normal People

Lead Actor Drama

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty Season 6

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

James Nesbitt – Bloodlands

Michael Smiley – Dead Still

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Lead Actress Drama

Aisling Franciosi – Black Narcissus

Catherine Walker – The Deceived

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Eve Hewson – Behind Her Eyes

Niamh Algar – Raised by Wolves

Supporting Actor Drama

Andrew Scott – His Dark Materials

Colm Meaney – Gangs of London

Desmond Eastwood – Normal People

Éanna Hardwicke – Smother

Fionn O’Shea – Normal People

Supporting Actress Drama

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Gemma-Leah Devereux – Smother

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Sarah Greene – Normal People

Seána Kerslake – Smother

Documentary & Short Film Categories

Feature Documentary

Breaking Out

Finding Jack Charlton

Henry Glassie: Field Work

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away

The 8th

Tomorrow is Saturday

Short Film

Five Letters to the Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain

Flicker

Kathleen Was Here

My Other Suit Is Human

Rough

The Invisible Boy

Short Animation

Gunter Falls in Love

Her Song

The Dead Hands of Dublin

The Voyage

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Craft Categories

Cinematography

Cathal Watters – Smother

Ciarán Tanham – Dead Still

James Mather – Here are the Young Men

Kate McCullough – Normal People

Suzie Lavelle – Normal People

Costume

Aisling Wallace Byrne – Here are the Young Men

Joan O’Clery – Dating Amber

Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel

Lorna Marie Mugan – Normal People

Triona Lillis – Smother

Editing

Colin Campbell – Here are the Young Men

Gráinne Gavigan – Dead Still

Nathan Nugent – Normal People

Tony Cranstoun – Vivarium

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour

Production Design

John Leslie – Son

Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People

Philip Murphy – Vivarium

Ray Ball – Sea Fever

Tamara Conboy – Herself

Sound

Aza Hand & Patrick Drummond – Son

Hugh Fox, Fionán Higgins & Mark Henry – Smother

Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill – Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away

Patrick Drummond, Aza Hand, Katie O’Mahony & Adrian Conway – Here are the Young Men

Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady & Niall O’Sullivan – Normal People

Make Up & Hair

Jennie Readman & Niamh O’Loan – Vivarium

Linda Gannon Foster & Jennifer Hegarty – Dead Still

Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel

Sandra Kelly & Sharon Doyle – Normal People

Siobhán Harper-Ryan – I Hate Suzie

Score

Aza Hand – Son

Colm Mac Con Iomaire – A Bend in the River

John McPhillips – Smother

Ray Harman – Blood Season 2

Stephen Rennicks – Normal People

VFX

Jim O’Hagan & Ed Bruce – WandaVision

Ed Bruce – Shadow and Bone

Ed Bruce – Kidding