Normal People lands fifteen nominations at the 2021 IFTA Awards

The nominations for the 2021 Irish Film & Television Awards have been announced.
The virtual awards show will take place on Sunday, July 4.
Normal People leads the nominations with a whopping 15 nods, including Best Drama and Best Cinematography.
Kildare native Paul Mescal is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Connell Waldron in the series, while Desmond Eastwood and Fionn O’Shea are up for Best Supporting Actor.
Cork native Sarah Greene has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, playing Connell’s mother Lorraine in the show.
Coming-of-age comedy Dating Amber received eight nominations, and the drama Herself received four.
The Oscar-nominated animated adventure movie Wolfwalkers has been nominated three times, including for Best Film.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Film Categories
Best Film
Broken Law
Dating Amber
Herself
Vivarium
Wildfire
Wolfwalkers
Director Film
Cathy Brady – Wildfire
David Freyne – Dating Amber
Lorcan Finnegan – Vivarium
Paddy Slattery – Broken Law
Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart – Wolfwalkers
Script Film
Cathy Brady – Wildfire
Clare Dunne & Malcolm Campbell – Herself
David Freyne – Dating Amber
Paddy Slattery – Broken Law
Will Collins – Wolfwalkers
Lead Actor Film
Ciarán Hinds – The Man in the Hat
Fionn O’Shea – Dating Amber
Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies Man
Moe Dunford – Knuckledust
Tristan Heanue – Broken Law
Lead Actress Film
Clare Dunne – Herself
Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Lola Petticrew – Dating Amber
Nika McGuigan – Wildfire
Nora-Jane Noone – Wildfire
Supporting Actor Film
Barry Ward – Dating Amber
Brian Gleeson – Death of a Ladies Man
Colm Meaney – Pixie
Conleth Hill – Herself
Ned Dennehy – Undergods
Supporting Actress Film
Ally Ní Chiaráin – Broken Law
Kathy Kiera Clarke – A Bend in the River
Molly McCann – Herself
Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite
Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber
Drama Categories
Best Drama
Blood Season 2
Dead Still
Line of Duty Season 6
Normal People
Smother
Vikings Season 6
Director Drama
Dathaí Keane – Smother
Dearbhla Walsh – Fargo
Imogen Murphy – Dead Still
Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People
Steve St. Leger – Vikings Season 6
Script Drama
Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson – The Salisbury Poisonings
John Morton – Dead Still
Kate O’Riordan – Smother
Lisa McGee – The Deceived
Sally Rooney – Normal People
Lead Actor Drama
Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty Season 6
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
James Nesbitt – Bloodlands
Michael Smiley – Dead Still
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Lead Actress Drama
Aisling Franciosi – Black Narcissus
Catherine Walker – The Deceived
Dervla Kirwan – Smother
Eve Hewson – Behind Her Eyes
Niamh Algar – Raised by Wolves
Supporting Actor Drama
Andrew Scott – His Dark Materials
Colm Meaney – Gangs of London
Desmond Eastwood – Normal People
Éanna Hardwicke – Smother
Fionn O’Shea – Normal People
Supporting Actress Drama
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Gemma-Leah Devereux – Smother
Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
Sarah Greene – Normal People
Seána Kerslake – Smother
Documentary & Short Film Categories
Feature Documentary
Breaking Out
Finding Jack Charlton
Henry Glassie: Field Work
Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away
The 8th
Tomorrow is Saturday
Short Film
Five Letters to the Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain
Flicker
Kathleen Was Here
My Other Suit Is Human
Rough
The Invisible Boy
Short Animation
Gunter Falls in Love
Her Song
The Dead Hands of Dublin
The Voyage
Zog and the Flying Doctors
Craft Categories
Cinematography
Cathal Watters – Smother
Ciarán Tanham – Dead Still
James Mather – Here are the Young Men
Kate McCullough – Normal People
Suzie Lavelle – Normal People
Costume
Aisling Wallace Byrne – Here are the Young Men
Joan O’Clery – Dating Amber
Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel
Lorna Marie Mugan – Normal People
Triona Lillis – Smother
Editing
Colin Campbell – Here are the Young Men
Gráinne Gavigan – Dead Still
Nathan Nugent – Normal People
Tony Cranstoun – Vivarium
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour
Production Design
John Leslie – Son
Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People
Philip Murphy – Vivarium
Ray Ball – Sea Fever
Tamara Conboy – Herself
Sound
Aza Hand & Patrick Drummond – Son
Hugh Fox, Fionán Higgins & Mark Henry – Smother
Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill – Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away
Patrick Drummond, Aza Hand, Katie O’Mahony & Adrian Conway – Here are the Young Men
Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady & Niall O’Sullivan – Normal People
Make Up & Hair
Jennie Readman & Niamh O’Loan – Vivarium
Linda Gannon Foster & Jennifer Hegarty – Dead Still
Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel
Sandra Kelly & Sharon Doyle – Normal People
Siobhán Harper-Ryan – I Hate Suzie
Score
Aza Hand – Son
Colm Mac Con Iomaire – A Bend in the River
John McPhillips – Smother
Ray Harman – Blood Season 2
Stephen Rennicks – Normal People
VFX
Jim O’Hagan & Ed Bruce – WandaVision
Ed Bruce – Shadow and Bone
Ed Bruce – Kidding