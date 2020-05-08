Normal People fans in shock after receiving an EMAIL from Connell Waldron

Normal People fans in the US were left in shock after they received an email from Connell Waldron.

Super fan Travis Smith decided to email the show’s lead character, after his email address [email protected] appeared on screen during episode six of the hit series.

Much to his surprise, Travis actually received a response from the email address, and they wrote back in character.

He shared a screenshot of their emails on Twitter, and wrote: “A story for #NormalPeople fans – like the much of internet, I was feeling a little frustrated with Connell and his communication style, so when his email appeared on screen in Ep. 6, I shot him a quick note . . . AND HE WROTE BACK.”

A story for #NormalPeople fans– like the much of internet, I was feeling a little frustrated with Connell and his communication style, so when his email appeared on screen in Ep. 6, I shot him a quick note . . . AND HE WROTE BACK pic.twitter.com/yba3IuRFI9 — Travis Smith (@travis_oliver) May 3, 2020

After receiving a response from Connell, Travis told his friend Michaela Dwyer about it, and she decided to email the popular character about his now-famous necklace.

Just like Travis, Michaela received a response from the same email address, and the message said Connell’s mother Lorraine gave him the necklace when he was 10.

Impeccable response time on my end, though pic.twitter.com/sNcTCLhMgl — Michaela Dwyer (@michaeladwy) May 3, 2020

There’s now a big mystery surrounding who is actually responding to the emails, and many fans are questioning whether it’s a big marketing stunt.

However, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that neither Hulu, who stream the show in the US, or the BBC have anything to do with the email account.

Normal People, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, has received rave reviews worldwide since it debuted earlier this month.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The next two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

