Normal People fans are thirsting over paparazzi photos of Paul Mescal on...

Normal People fans are thirsting over paparazzi photos of Paul Mescal on a shirtless jog.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the Irish actor can be seen jogging in east London – wearing nothing but GAA shorts, and his famous chain.

The 24-year-old rose to fame earlier this month, thanks to his role as Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

See how fans are reacting to the photos on Twitter:

is Paul Mescal trying to KILL US ALL?!?! pic.twitter.com/OWXF5QLdYZ — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) May 22, 2020

PAUL MESCAL JEZUZ FUCK pic.twitter.com/50k0uHbqPj — Mr Ninja (@Robsjaw) May 23, 2020

PAUL MESCAL JOGGING. That is the tweet — Lucie Shorthouse (@LucieShorthouse) May 22, 2020

Oh damn Paul Mescal really is running around London shirtless. https://t.co/xaXHvAHUIj — Christina Arango Dowling (@fatherdowling) May 22, 2020

Fans of the hit TV show will be delighted to see Paul sporting a chain necklace, as his jewellery has been a hot topic ever since the show premiered earlier this month.

In fact, his character’s chain even has an Instagram page dedicated to it – which boasts 150,000 followers.

The photos were released just days after Paul admitted he’s single and looking for love.

Speaking on the I’m Grand Mam podcast, the 24-year-old said he’s “really looking forward to dating”. after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted in the UK.

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received rave reviews since it premiered earlier this month.

However, the show’s intimate sex scenes have been a hot topic as of late – and they even caused a massive debate on RTÉ’s Liveline.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The last two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm. The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

