Normal People director teases second season could revisit Marianne and Connell in ‘five years’

Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson has revealed he would love to revisit Marianne and Connell in five years time – if the show ever returns for a second season.

Although there are no concrete plans to film any more episodes, the show’s director has opened up about the possibility of another season.

“We’ve talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them,” he told Deadline.

“But apart from just general musings and over a drink, no, there have been no concrete discussions about what it would be like.”

“As Sally [Rooney] says, the book stops where it stops because it feels right,” he added.

“But, I have a sneaking thing in the back of my head that if everybody was willing, and if the stars aligned, I’d love to revisit them in five years and find out what happened, where they are.”

“Is somebody a father or a mother? What relationships are they in that then get disrupted by their meeting again?”

“But it would be really strange to pick that up eight weeks later with him traveling to New York, I think. There needs to be time.”

