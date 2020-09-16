Home Top Story Noel Gallagher sparks serious backlash on social media – after speaking out...

Noel Gallagher sparks serious backlash on social media – after speaking out against wearing face masks

The musician has refused to wear a mask on public transport and in shops

Kendra Becker | Editor
Noel Gallagher has come under fire on social media, after speaking out against wearing face masks.

The former Oasis singer has described the use of face coverings as “b*****ks”, despite the fact that masks have been proven to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Noel also admitted he’s refused to wear masks in shops and on public transport, going against mandatory rules about wearing face coverings in the UK.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan podcast, Noel said: “It’s not a law. There’s too many f****** liberties being taken away from us now.”

“I went to Manchester the other week on the train and the guy was like, ‘Can you put your mask on, because the Transport Police are going to come on and fine you £1,000? But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating’.

“I was saying, ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is going to attack us but it’s going to see me having a sandwich and go, ‘Leave him, he’s having his lunch’.”

Noel added: “I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other c**** wearing a mask I’m not going to catch it off them, and if I’ve got it then they’re not going to catch it off me. I think it’s a p***take. There’s no need for it.”

After Noel’s comments hit headlines, many took to Twitter to express their outrage over his stance – including Irish pop duo Jedward.

