Noel Gallagher set to pay HUGE sum to ex-wife Sara MacDonald as they settle bitter divorce

Noel Gallagher has finally reached a settlement in his bitter divorce from Sara MacDonald.

The Oasis star, who married the music publicist in 2011, confirmed their split back in January – after 22 together.

It’s understood the former couple – who share two teenage sons Donovan, 16, and Sonny, 13 – only communicated through their lawyers towards the end.

According to The Sun, Sara will get to keep their £8million mansion in Hampshire.

Experts have also said she could pocket up to £20million from his earnings during their time together.

A source said: “Sara stayed in the house after they split and Noel moved out. She’s expected to stay there.

“They’ve deliberately done things quietly and behind closed doors, avoiding any sort of public battle, and they’ve got the resources to do that.

“But it’ll be a huge relief to both of them to finally have a deal agreed. By the end they really just communicated via lawyers.

“But they both seemed to want to celebrate afterwards so it seems as though both sides are happy enough They’ve both been determined to retain great relationships with their kids,” the insider added.

The former couple confirmed their split back in January through a spokesperson, who said: “Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald has confirmed that the couple are to divorce.”

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority. Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

Noel and Sara first met while he was still married to his first wife Meg Mathews, with whom he shares daughter Anais, 23.

The pair divorced in 2001.