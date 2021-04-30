Noel Gallagher reveals his Irish mammy refused to let him buy her a house

Noel Gallagher reveals his Irish mammy refused to let him buy her...

Noel Gallagher has revealed his Irish mammy Peggy refused to let him buy her a house.

His mother hails from Co. Mayo, but raised Noel and his brother Liam and Paul in Manchester – where she still resides.

Speaking on The Late Late Show on Friday night, the Oasis star revealed: “We offered to buy her a house but where we’re from in Manchester, she’s got 7 sisters and 5 of them all live within about a 15 minute walk of each other, so she wasn’t going to move.”

“The one thing that she requested was, we had a garden gate which was really squeaky and she said ‘if you could just change the gate’.

“We bought her a brand-new gate with a gold No5 on it, and she was happy as Larry after that…,” he said.

When asked how she’s been over the past year, Noel said: “She’s great, they have opened the swimming baths, so she’s fine now.”

“I’ve been having the same conversation with her for a year which goes like this: ‘Hi Mam’ ‘Hiya Noely’ ‘How are you doing?’ ‘Ah sure I’m alright’ ‘ What are you doing today?’ ‘Nothing at all’. ‘Shall I call you tomorrow?’ ‘Ah go on!'”

“I’ve been having that for a year, but she’s OK now. They have opened the swimming baths so she can go swimming three days a week – she’s fine now, she’s in good form.”

During his appearance on the show, the 53-year-old also opened up about his friendship with U2, and revealed how their kids all hang out together.

Ad

“I was a fan of U2 from very early on. When we played in Slane castle with REM I think Adam Clayton came, and then we met them at an awards ceremony really early on and we became friends ever since,” he said.

“My kids are friends with their kids and they all go on holiday and we have all been on holiday with them.”

“Going on tour with them a couple of years ago was great. Not that I remember a great deal about it but apparently it was great…”

“They do throw some of the greatest parties on tour that I have ever been to. One memory is they were having some big party, me and Bono were doing karaoke and we did a duet of Kung Fu fighting.”

“I have to say, he murdered it… I was great,” he laughed.

Noel also performed ‘Dead In The Water’, which will feature on his upcoming greatest hits album.