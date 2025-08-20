Noel Gallagher praises brother Liam after settling their feud for Oasis reunion: ‘I forgot how funny he was’

Noel Gallagher has praised his brother Liam, after settling their decades-long feud for their Oasis reunion tour.

Performing at Dublin’s Croke Park over the weekend, the British band played two sold-out shows as part of their much-anticipated comeback tour.

The tour, announced in August 2024, came 15 years after Oasis split in 2009, when Noel quit following a backstage fight with Liam at the Rock en Seine Festival in Paris.

Thankfully, the Gallagher brothers have since settled their differences, and their ongoing reunion tour has been a massive success.

Speaking to talkSport’s Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent in the midst of their tour, Noel praised his brother by saying, “Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him.”

“I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it; it’s not in my nature. But I’ve got to say, I kind of look and I think, good for you mate. He’s been amazing.”

“It’s great just to be back with Bonehead (Paul Arthurs) and Liam and just be doing it again,” he continued.

“I guess when it’s all said and done we will sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in the band with Liam, I forgot how funny he was.”

As well as Ireland, the band has performed in several UK cities, including Cardiff and Manchester, and will now take their tour to the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Australia.

Speaking about the tour so far, Noel said he’s been “completely blown away” by the response from their devoted fans.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into.

“It was kind of after about five minutes, I was like, all right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?”

“I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song,” he confessed, referencing their opening night in Cardiff.

“It’s been an amazing thing. Really is an amazing thing. It’s difficult to put into words actually.

“Every night is the crowd’s first night, you know what I mean? So, every night’s got that kind of same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.”