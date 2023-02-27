Noel Gallagher ‘misgenders Sam Smith’ in rant against pop music

Noel Gallagher has misgendered Sam Smith in a foul-mouthed rant against pop music.

The popular singer is non-binary, and uses the pronouns they/them.

Speaking on Dutch radio station Kink, the former Oasis star called Sam a “f***ing idiot” and referred to the musician as “him”.

The 55-year-old said: “Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop.”

“Pop is alright, if the pop stars are cool, sadly the pop stars of today are f***ing idiots.”

When asked who he meant, Noel replied: “Sam Smith, just look at him!”

The news comes after Sam recently revealed they had been spat at in the street since coming out as non-binary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)



“I’m being abused in the street, verbally, more than I ever have,” they said.

“So that was the hardest part, was being at home in the UK and having people shout at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”

Sam changed their gender pronouns to they/them in 2019, after revealing they don’t identify as “male or female”.

At the time, the singer confessed: “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f**k it!”

“I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

“P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am.”

“Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind.”