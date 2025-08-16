Noel Gallagher enjoys night out in Maynooth before Oasis Croke Park gig

Noel Gallagher was spotted out-and-about in Maynooth, Co.Kildare on Friday night ahead of his two sold-out Oasis gigs in Croke Park this weekend.

Alongside his brother Liam Gallagher, these shows will mark the first time the pair have played in Ireland since performing at Slane Castle back in 2009.

It’s understood that Noel is staying at the five-star hotel Carton House just outside of Maynooth town, and ventured out for some evening pints.

His pub of choice was Brady’s – a beloved spot for Maynooth residents who were shocked and surprised to see the musician drinking at their local.

Once word spread that the 58-year-old had been spotted, crowds soon started to gather around the establishment.

Videos circulating online see Noel in sunglasses being escorted through the crowds to his black-out people carrier, with cheers and screams of admiration from fans.

As he stopped to take the odd selfie with lucky fans, the owner of Brady’s is seen shaking his hand and says, “Hope the Guinness is good enough for ya!”

One fan says, “Gowan Noel!” to which he punched the air to thank fans for their support.

An insider shared with the Irish Mirror, “There is a lot of security surrounding Liam and Noel as they arrive into Dublin.”

“There is a team of about 20 cars that will be escorting them around while they are in Ireland.”