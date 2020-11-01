Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou further fuel romance rumours with new PDA snaps

The rumoured couple were spotted kissing at a Halloween party on Thursday

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou have further fueled romance rumours with new PDA snaps.

The rumoured couple first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing at a Halloween party in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The Hollywood heartthrob and Kylie Jenner’s BFF attended another Halloween party on Saturday night, where they were papped exiting the event hand-in-hand.

In photos published by E!News, the pair looked cosy as they left the star-studded event – who’s guest-list also included Paris Hilton, Chris Hemsworth, and Heidi Klum.

View this post on Instagram chucky and tiffany 🖤 @makeupbysamuel @hair_by_jay1 A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT

Stassie dressed up as the female version of killer doll Chucky for the event, while Noah kept it simple by adding blood stains to his t-shirt and a cut to his face.

The news comes just weeks after Noah and Stassie were forced to deny claims they secretly got married in Las Vegas.

After Instagram gossip page @DeuxMoi shared speculation they may have eloped during a recent trip to Sin City, reps for both stars denied the rumours.

Noah and Stassie’s romance comes months after he split from model Alex Ren after one year together.