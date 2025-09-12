Nina Dobrev ‘splits from fiancé Shaun White’ after five years together

Nina Dobrev has reportedly split from her fiancé Shaun White, after five years together.

According to PEOPLE, the Vampire Diaries star, 36, and the champion snowboarder, 39, have ended their engagement and gone their separate ways.

A source close to the pair said “it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

The news comes just days after the couple were photographed holding hands while out running errands in LA on August 31st.

But on September 7th, the actress walked the red carpet of the Eternity premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival solo, and her engagement ring was noticeably absent from her ring finger.

Nina and Shaun started dating in 2019 after they were both booked as speakers at an event in Florida organised by Tony Robbins.

They moved in together at the beginning of the pandemic, and made their relationship Instagram official in May 2020.

Four years later, Shaun proposed to Nina with a 5-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring during a surprise dinner at The Golden Swan in New York City last October.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, and Nina kept the post pinned on her Instagram feed up until this month, when she mysteriously unpinned the announcement.