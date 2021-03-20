Nikki Grahame ‘to receive treatment for anorexia’ after friends raise over £65k for her

Nikki Grahame is set to begin treatment for anorexia nervosa at a private facility next week, after her friends raised over £66,409 to fund her care.

Carly Cunningham and Leon Dee set up the GoFundMe page last week, which was shared by a host of famous faces – including Big Brother star Rylan Clark-Neal.

A source close to Nikki has since told MailOnline: “Nikki would like to thank each and every single person for their kind and generous donations.”

“She has seen the wonderful messages and wishes pouring in both personally and through her GoFundMe Page and has nothing but gratitude.”

“On hitting the GoFundMe target last weekend, those close to her started the long, and at times difficult, though always productive process of finding Nikki the best possible facility and care she requires.”

“Due to the incredible donations received we’re pleased to report that a private facility which is able to admit her has been found and her road to recovery will begin from Monday.”

“Though we know, since many people have been instrumental in enabling her access to the facility and help, they want to know details of this, in the interest of Nikki’s safety and privacy, for the time being, particulars of this recovery will be kept private.”

“When the time is right, Nikki herself will be able to share the finer details of the process, her progress and where the incredible donations are going,” they added.

The GoFundMe page was shared by Rylan Clark-Neal last Friday, who asked fans to donate whatever they could to help Nikki.

Sharing the page on Twitter, he wrote: “This is v hard to read but sharing with permission. If some of the family could help in any way I know it would be greatly appreciated. Sending love x.”

Nikki, 38, appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother back in 2006, and it’s understood she developed an eating disorder as a child.

For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.