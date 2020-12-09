Home Top Story Nigella Lawson explains her pronunciation of ‘microwave’ – after causing a stir...

Nigella Lawson explains her pronunciation of ‘microwave’ – after causing a stir on social media

The TV cook is trending on Twitter

Kendra Becker
Nigella Lawson has finally explained her pronunciation of “microwave” – after causing a stir on social media.

During an episode of her BBC2 show ‘Cook, Eat, Repeat’ this week, the famous foodie amused viewers by pronouncing “microwave” wrong.

While mashing some potatoes, Nigella said she had warmed up some milk in the “meecro-wav-ay”.

After the episode aired, viewers reacted to Nigella’s pronunciation on Twitter.

After noticing her name trending on social media, Nigella finally addressed the debacle on Twitter today.

The celebrity chef spoke out after a fan tweeted, “Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?”

Nigella then replied: “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

In another tweet, the 60-year-old added: “Can this be the end of it now?”

