Nigella Lawson explains her pronunciation of ‘microwave’ – after causing a stir on social media

Nigella Lawson explains her pronunciation of ‘microwave’ – after causing a stir...

Nigella Lawson has finally explained her pronunciation of “microwave” – after causing a stir on social media.

During an episode of her BBC2 show ‘Cook, Eat, Repeat’ this week, the famous foodie amused viewers by pronouncing “microwave” wrong.

While mashing some potatoes, Nigella said she had warmed up some milk in the “meecro-wav-ay”.

After the episode aired, viewers reacted to Nigella’s pronunciation on Twitter.

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we’ve all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

I am in disbelief about how nigella pronounces microwave 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TyVIffRTyO — Molly (@mollyx___) December 8, 2020

Nigella pronounces microwave as “micro-wav-ay” so that is how we all should pronounce it now. Those are the rules. pic.twitter.com/yA34hTIdJ8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 8, 2020

I actually laughed out loud. Catch me never pronouncing microwave correctly again pic.twitter.com/lpJx9dk1qw — meekro wahvé x (@jackremmington) December 8, 2020

After noticing her name trending on social media, Nigella finally addressed the debacle on Twitter today.

The celebrity chef spoke out after a fan tweeted, “Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?”

Nigella then replied: “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

In another tweet, the 60-year-old added: “Can this be the end of it now?”