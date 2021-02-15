Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals she tested positive for Covid-19: ‘This is super scary’

The Jersey Shore star detailed her symptoms on Instagram

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals she tested positive for Covid-19: ‘This is super...

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has revealed she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Jersey Shore star confirmed the news via Instagram on Sunday, where she revealed she had been isolating in her room since the diagnosis.

Posing in a face mask, the mother-of-three wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day! This ones a bit different…. I have Covid.”

“I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary,” she added.

“My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, Stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested.”

“Today i just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

“The rest of my family tested negative, so i am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over,” the reality star continued.

“I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day!”

“Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone! 💋💋”