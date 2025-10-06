Nicole Scherzinger shares final conversation with Liam Payne on day of his death

Nicole Scherzinger has shared the final conversation she had with Liam Payne on the day of his death.

On Wednesday, October 16, the 31-year-old former member of One Direction died after he fell 45 feet from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After she cast him in One Direction on the X Factor sixteen years ago, the two became friends, but grew closer in the months before his death while they filmed the Building The Band talent series.

Speaking to The Times, Nicole gushed over the singer, saying: “I just adored Liam. He had such a good heart.”

“I barely knew him when I put One Direction together. I just saw these talented boys and was like, ‘I’m coming out of a girl group — I know the power of a group.“

Speaking about the last conversation they had, on the day of his death, she explained: “I’d known he was in Argentina. It was just chit-chat and pretty light.”

The Pussycat Dolls singer revealed she was about to take to the stage for a performance of Sunset Boulevard in New York, when she learnt of his death.

Speaking about how she honours her friend, she confessed: “From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night.”

“Just a little moment that always made me think of him.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the music for the Broadway musical Sunset Blvd told Billboard of their conversations and relationship between the pair: “On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day.”

“The fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary. I mean, she is an amazing, amazing woman,” he gushed.