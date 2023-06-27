Nicole Scherzinger announces her engagement to beau Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to her beau Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Doll shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday.

Alongside sweet photos of the romantic beach proposal, she wrote: “I said yes 💍♥️.”

A host of well-known faces flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats you guys!! ❤️❤️❤️,” while Laura Anderson said: “Awwww congrats @te11 🙌👏❤️.”

Rebel Wilson penned: “Congrats Nicole! 🙌🙌🙌,” and Natasha Bedingfield said: “Omgomgomg.”

Nicole and Thom met The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, when she was a judge and he was a contestant.

Last summer, it was reported that the rugby star had popped the question while they were on a romantic trip in Mykonos, Greece.

Thom previously dated model Kelly Brook, splitting in 2013.

Meanwhile, Nicole had a high-profile relationship with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton between 2007 and 2015, and dated Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 until 2019.