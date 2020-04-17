Nicole O’Brien reveals she turned down HUGE reality show before being cast in new Netflix series

The Irish girl stars in Netflix's new dating show Too Hot To Handle

Nicole O’Brien has revealed that she previously turned down the chance to appear on Love Island, before being cast in Netflix’s new series Too Hot To Handle.

The Cork native stars in Netflix’s newest dating show, which premiered on the streaming service this morning.

Speaking to the Irish Sun ahead of her debut, the 24-year-old said: “I studied in UCC and I did commerce and then when I moved to London, I worked for a publishing company doing sales and marketing.”

“From the age of five years old, I’d been on stage, dancing and singing. I’ve always wanted to be a performer and do things like that, be on TV.”

“And then when this came about I just had to do it. I was meant to do Love Island in, I think it was about 2016, and then I chose to just finish out my degree instead, after I got the place on it last minute.”

“And I constantly thought about it for years after being like, ‘God did I make the right decision? My life would be so much different now.'”

“Then this opportunity came along so it just proved to me that everything does happen for a reason and I constantly think that and believe in that.”

In the new series, Nicole stars alongside a group of sexy singles as they live together in a luxury beachside villa in Mexico.

However in a surprising twist, the contestants are banned from getting too physical with one another, and yes, that includes even kissing another person.

Every time a couple breaks the rules, the $100,000 prize money goes down, which is sure to cause some serious drama.

Speaking about finally getting to watch the series herself, Nicole said: “It’s crazy because it happened a whole year ago so I’ve just been going about my day to day life and now I’m like, ‘Oh wow it comes out tomorrow’ so my life is going to change overnight which is going to be crazy but it’s all exciting really.”

“I’m very excited. A bit nervous as well I suppose because obviously it was a whole month of filming so I don’t know what bits and pieces are brought down to eight episodes.”

“Like a lot of information and content was shot in the whole month so I’m wondering what bits and pieces are shown but it’s all excitement really.”

Speaking about living in the villa for a month without her phone, she said: “It was a great experience. Obviously there were days when you’re feeling down.”

“It’s a lot to take in when you’re in a confined space. We weren’t allowed to leave the villa for a whole month so when you’re in a confined space with all these big personalities, people clash.”

“People are different, that’s why they put us on the show together because they knew one character is going to be the complete opposite to this character so we’ll throw them all in it might cause a bit of drama.”

“A lot of situations were a lot but you just have to sit back, reflect and sometimes I would just go down to the beach and meditate in the morning by myself and it really helped.

“Everyone had that moment where they thought, ‘Oh maybe I should leave, maybe this isn’t for me’ but you just have to take a step back and reflect,” she explained.

