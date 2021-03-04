Nicole Kidman set to star in a new series penned by Irish author Cecelia Ahern

The series is based on Cecelia's short story collection

Nicole Kidman is set to star in a new series penned by Irish author Cecelia Ahern.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 53-year-old has been cast alongside Alison Brie and Cynthia Evrivo in Roar, which will stream on Apple TV+.

The female-led anthology series is based on Cecelia’s short story collection of the same name, and Nicole was also serve as an executive producer.

Published back in 2018, Roar is described as a “fiercely feminist story collection” that shows how women navigate the world.

This isn’t the first time Cecelia’s work has been adapted for the big screen.

Back in 2007, the author’s best-selling novel P.S. I Love You was adapted into a huge blockbuster movie, starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler.

Her second book, Where Rainbows End, was also adapted into a film called Love Rosie in 2014, starring Lily Collins and Sam Claflin.