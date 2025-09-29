Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ‘SPLIT’ after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after 19 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The couple, who got married in 2006, have reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer.

According to the outlet, Nicole has been taking care of the couple’s two girls and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

One source told TMZ: “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”

The two last appeared together on June 20 at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, after attending the Academy of Country Music Awards in May.

The musician last shared pictures of them on social media the same evening at the ACMs, whereas Nicole last shared pictures of them celebrating their anniversary in June.

A photo dump that the actress posted at the end of the summer included pictures of her daughters and other family members, but not Keith.

Nicole was previously married to 63-year-old Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001.

During their marriage, the couple adopted two children.

The reports of separation come shortly after it was reported that Nicole was spending a small fortune each month to live in London away from her husband.

The actress has been living in a lavish Hampstead estate that was originally owned by pop musician Boy George while she is in England filming the sequel to Practical Magic.