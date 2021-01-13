Nicole Kidman admits she’d love to move to Ireland – after filming new movie in Belfast

The actress spent a lot of time in Northern Ireland last year

Nicole Kidman admits she’d love to move to Ireland – after filming...

Nicole Kidman has admitted she’d love to move to Ireland, after filming a new movie in Belfast last year.

The actress will play Queen Gudrin in The Northman, an upcoming historical thriller directed by Robert Eggers, which was filmed in Northern Ireland towards the end of 2020.

Set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland, the film also stars Alexander Skarsgård as Nordic prince Amleth, who seeks revenge after his father is murdered.

Speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Nicole admitted she fell in love with Belfast during production.

While talking about the upcoming film, the 53-year-old said: “I was shooting in Belfast, I love Belfast now.”

“The weirdest thing is I’m in Belfast and I’m like… ‘maybe we should move here,’ I’m that sort of person.”

“I’m in Belfast going ‘this place is really special.’ There’s something about it, I was just drawn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Sharing her strong connection to Ireland, Nicole also confessed: “I have Irish blood, my family came over to Australia in 1839 on the SS Susan as free settlers.”

Aside from Nicole and Alexander Skarsgård, the upcoming film also stars Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Icelandic pop star Bjork.