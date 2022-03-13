Nicolas Roche has been sent home from Dancing with the Stars.

The cyclist faced Paralympian Ellen Keane in Sunday night’s quarter-final, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

All three judges voted to save Ellen, sending Nicolas home from the competition.

Speaking about his time on the show, Nicolas said: “It has been an incredible journey – when I was told about the show, I straight away agreed and I have no regrets, it has been a life-chancing experience.”

Jockey Nina Carberry, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, and Love Island star Matthew MacNabb have all made it through to next week’s semi-final.