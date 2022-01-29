Nicolas Roche admits he ‘f***ed up’ his marriage to ex-wife Deborah Robles

Nicolas Roche has admitted he “f***ed up” his marriage to his ex-wife Deborah Robles.

The cyclist, who is currently taking part in Dancing With The Stars, split from Deborah in 2017 – just two years after they tied the knot in Monaco.

The former couple, who share a four-year-old daughter named Chloe, now live completely separate lives.

During a new interview with the Irish Sun, the 37-year-old candidly discussed his failed marriage, and explained why it came to an end.

Nicolas confessed: “I’m not against marriage. It’s just that I f****d up mine. I was 30. We were only a year together and we got married the ­second year so it was a little bit quick.”

“I felt it was time and the right moment to do it but it didn’t work out. We were only a year together.”

“There was a moment when I just felt I had made a mistake and it wasn’t too late.”

“I was young and I felt I still had time to have a second life and find someone that I was better with.”

Nicolas continued: “It took me two years to get the divorce through. The hard thing in the split up is you are married and there is a kid.”

“The battle for the house and the legal fees and all that sort of thing. It’s a hard battle. It’s a long battle. It affects a lot of other things in your life.”

“Like my career, (that) was highly affected. I had a very bad 2018 year which was the year of the legal battle, so obviously there is a lot that goes on.”

“But I think people in Ireland or anywhere who are separated can relate to that. It’s not easy on the emotional side but also the extra stress you have.”

When asked if she would be supporting him on DWTS, he said: “She has no interest in that. She lives in Spain. She has her life and I have mine.”

“We only have contact when we need to.”

Following his split from Deborah, Nicolas has found love with his Italian girlfriend Sofia Cortez, who has been supporting him on DWTS.

During a recent interview, the cyclist said: “We have been together for about six, seven months now.”

“She wants me to do well. She is going back on the continent and I am here for another couple of weeks at least so I want to make it worth it.”

