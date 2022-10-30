Nicola Peltz shuts down reports she’s ‘feuding’ with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has shut down reports she’s “feuding” with Victoria Beckham.

Following the actress’ wedding to the Spice Girl star’s eldest son Brooklyn in April, reports began to emerge about alleged tension between Nicola and her famous mother-in-law.

But in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Nicola insisted: “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud!?'”

The 27-year-old said of the reports: “I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it feud?”

“No family is perfect! I don’t pay attention to all of it. If I did, I would go crazy.”

She continued: “I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom got to make that for me!”

“And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it. But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That’s just not true.”