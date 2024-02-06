Nicola Peltz-Beckham reveals what she thinks of BFF Selena Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has revealed what she thinks of her BFF Selena Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco.

The singer shocked fans in December by revealing her secret romance with the 35-year-old, who is a longtime friend and collaborator of her ex Justin Bieber.

The actress first shared the news when she commented “facts” under a post from fan account Popfaction that said, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

She also liked Popfaction’s photo titled, “Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.”

In a series of Instagram comments, the songstress proceeded to defend her relationship with Benny, after fans started questioning their romance.

In one comment, Selena gushed that Benny is her “absolute everything,” and claimed he is “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in one comment, before replying to one fan: “then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

Nicola later gushed about Selena during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in February last year.

“I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time.”

“I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever,” Nicola added.

The 28-year-old also joked: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

Nicola has since given her approval for the singer’s new beau during the premiere of her new film Lola on Saturday.

The actress said: “How lucky are [me and Selena] that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, ‘Yeah, we did good.'”

And Nicola didn’t only have positive things to say about Selena’s new romance, she also spoke highly of the actress herself.

“I’m so, so, so lucky to have her in my life, her support and everything means so much to me.”

She added, “I love her. I would do anything for her. She’s the truest form of a human angel, she truly is.”