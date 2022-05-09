Nicola Hughes reveals she’s expecting first child with husband Charlie Tupper

Nicola Hughes has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her husband Charlie Tupper.

The Irish model and TV personality, best known for appearing on Made In Chelsea, announced the exciting news via Instagram on Monday night.

Sharing a snap of her growing baby bump, Nicola captioned the post: “hi baby 👶🏼🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Hughes (@nicolamhughes)

A host of famous faces congratulated the couple in the comment section, including Nicola’s close friend and former co-star Lucy Watson, who wrote, “Best news ever.”

The news comes just five months after the 32-year-old married her businessman beau Charlie in Surrey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Tupper (@charlie._.george)

The couple tied the knot at the lavish Botleys Mansion in December, after five years together.

Nicola joined Made In Chelsea in 2015, when she was dating cast member Alex Mytton.

However, the Dublin native quit the show a year later following the break down of their relationship.