Nicola Coughlan wins praise for sharing passionate speech condemning the ‘relentless destruction of Gaza’

Nicola Coughlan has won praise for sharing her passionate speech condemning the “relentless destruction of Gaza”.

The Irish actress delivered the speech on-stage as she received The CannesSeries Konbini Commitment Award in Cannes, France last week.

The Galway native urged those in power to take action to stop the ongoing violence, and said we “should not sit by in silence”.

Nicola called for peace as she referenced The Troubles in Northern Ireland, and how “peace was achieved with the vital involvement” of the US.

The Bridgerton star has since shared her speech in full on Instagram.

It reads: “I feel incredibly lucky—being a working actor is such a gift. I love my job not only because I get to do what I’m passionate about; Acting gives me the chance to explore the human condition, to take time to understand people and the world around us.

“To see what unites and divides us and to understand the power of empathy.”

“Acting has also given me a platform to speak out about causes I deeply care about, and to help amplify them,” she continued.

“One of the roles I’m most known for is Clare in the sitcom Derry Girls, Clare was a queer character growing up in a society torn apart by decades of sectarian conflict. For a comedy, it tackled these two sensitive issues with remarkable insight—and my connection to them feels especially poignant at this present moment.

“Just this past week in the UK, I watched with horror as rights were stripped from members of the LGBTQIA+ community—specifically, the trans community—By the Supreme Court. It was heartbreaking and deeply disheartening to see people celebrating the removal of rights from an already marginalized group.

“In response, I launched a fundraiser in support of the charity Not a Phase who support 4000 members of the Trans/Non-Binary Community. In just a few days, it’s raised over £120,000—and it continues to grow.

“This outpouring of support gives me hope, but it also shows that there’s a long fight ahead and the time to be a vocal ally is now,” she wrote.

“Derry Girls also told the story of young people whose futures were made possible by a ceasefire. In Northern Ireland, after decades of violence, peace was achieved—with the vital involvement of the United States.

“Today, as we witness the relentless destruction of Gaza, I can’t help but believe that if those in power step in, and all of us with a moral conscience speak up, there can be peace there too. Those children living in fear deserve a future, and we should not sit by in silence.

“Art has a unique power to help us understand each other and inspire empathy. Through both my work and my activism, I hope to continue using that power—to stand up for what’s right, and to always lead with kindness,” she added.

After sharing her full speech on Instagram, Nicola was inundated with comments of praise.

Fellow Irish actress Caitriona Balfe commented, “Beautiful speech Nicola. X,” while Melanie Lynskey wrote, “The speech is incredible 💕💕💕 you are a wonderful person.”

Victoria Lorraine also commented, “So proud of you queen! You deserve this so much! You speak for what’s right, use your platform for good! It’s an honor to be a fan of such an inspiring person! Love you Nic💕💕.”