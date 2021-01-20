Nicola Coughlan teases Jamie Dornan cameo in upcoming season of Derry Girls

The actress revealed the Down native had been in talks with the show's writer

Nicola Coughlan has teased that Jamie Dornan could make an appearance in Derry Girls.

The Galway native stars as Clare Devlin in the hit sitcom, which follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 90s.

While filming for the highly anticipated third series has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 34-year-old hinted it could feature a special guest cameo from Jamie.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the actress said: “He’s definitely chatted to the writer, Lisa McGee, about joining Derry Girls.”

“That would be the dream, and I would welcome him fully with open arms.

“I would not object to Jamie Dornan [joining], and I don’t think anyone in their right mind would object to him,” Nicola added.

“Although my character is a lesbian and I think he is a little old for the girls, he could play a cool uncle or something,” she suggested.

“I know Lisa gets emails every day from actors, because a lot of people would love to fit into the next series if they could.”

Earlier this month, Nicola admitted the upcoming storylines were “so brilliant”.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the Irish actress said: “We’re still waiting [to film], because it’s integral to the show that we film in Derry.

“And we can’t do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it’s really tough. But I spoke to Lisa McGee recently and she talked me through the storylines.

“They’re so brilliant, which doesn’t surprise me – she’s just incredible – but it made me want to do it right now,” she admitted.

“But we also want to do the best version of the show we can,” Nicola added.

“By hell or high water, we all want to make it work – if they said we could go tomorrow, trust me, we would all be there.”