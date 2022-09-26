Nicola Coughlan shares teaser for season 3 of Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan has shared a teaser for season 3 of Bridgerton.

The upcoming season of the popular Netflix show will focus on Penelope Featherington (played by the Irish actress) and her blossoming romance with Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).

During Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, Nicola read out the first lines of the third season’s first episode – called ‘Out of the Shadows’.

The Galway native read the lines of Lady Whistleton, who is usually voiced by Julie Andrews, saying: “Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last, London smart set has made its return and so too has this author.”

“As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course: Which newly minted debutant will shine the brightest?”

“The crop this year, appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”

Nicola and Luke are set to return for the new season alongside Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Thompson, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell and Polly Walker.

James Phoon, Sam Phillips and Daniel Francis will also join the cast for season three.

Seasons one and two of the show are available to stream on Netflix now.